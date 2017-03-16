Dr. Richard Thigpen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thigpen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Thigpen, MD
Dr. Richard Thigpen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Baby and Company3212 West End Ave Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 647-8220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. I had the heartbreaking experience of going through a blighted ovum, which resulted in a D and C , and he was informative and caring. During the process leading up to the D and C, he would call personally with updates on blood work etc. The support staff is also just as pleasant and prompt to work with, so you are always in good hands. I will admit that I am not always the easiest person to win over, so being impressed by this particular group of professionals says a lot.
About Dr. Richard Thigpen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154684066
Education & Certifications
- St John Hosp & Med Ctr
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Fisk University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thigpen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thigpen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thigpen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thigpen has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thigpen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thigpen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thigpen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thigpen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thigpen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.