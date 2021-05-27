See All Plastic Surgeons in Springfield, NJ
Dr. Richard Tepper, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Tepper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Tepper works at Associates in Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery (Springfield) in Springfield, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ, Warren, NJ and Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery (Springfield)
    955 S Springfield Ave Ste 105 Bldg A, Springfield, NJ 07081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 520-4248
  2. 2
    Associates in Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 411, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 520-4128
  3. 3
    Associates Plastic/Aesthetc Sgy
    27 Mountain Blvd Ste 9, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 520-4247
  4. 4
    Office
    522 E BROAD ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 520-4249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 27, 2021
Dr. Tepper and his staff are outstanding. If I could provide a ten star rating I would. The office personnel are extremely friendly and professional. Dr. Tepper explained everything to my husband and I. There was no question unanswered. This is our first visit and I found Dr. Tepper and his staff to be excellent healthcare providers. The staff and Dr. Tepper were incredible.
Patrick and Kathleen McGee — May 27, 2021
About Dr. Richard Tepper, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 29 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1396768354
Education & Certifications

  • Institute For Reconstr Pl Surgery Nyu Med Center
  • Northwestern University McGaw Med Center
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern Univ Sch of Med/Northwestern Mem Hosp
  • New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

