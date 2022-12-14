Dr. Richard Templeton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Templeton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Templeton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Templeton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Templeton works at
Locations
Richard K Templeton MD1203 West St Ste C, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 263-4366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for many years and overall I have very satisfied with the level of care provided. I agree with others about his relaxed demeanor and professionalism. Also agree about struggles with insurance administration, but I believe after working with several other Drs that it comes with the territory. The insurance companies are impossible to work with, so these Drs have to find a way that works for them to make a living.
About Dr. Richard Templeton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1073645065
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Templeton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Templeton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Templeton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Templeton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Templeton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Templeton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Templeton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.