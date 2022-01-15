Overview

Dr. Richard Teed, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Teed works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.