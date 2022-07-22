Dr. Richard Tallarico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallarico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tallarico, MD
Dr. Richard Tallarico, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Upstate Rheumatology At Bone & Joint Center6620 Fly Rd Ste 100, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 464-4472
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Tallarico performed lumbar laminectomy L4-L5 (April 2013) and ACDF on C4,C5,C6,C7 (May 2014) due to my degenerating discs (age 58). I had minor complications after ACDF, losing most motor skills in right arm post surgery. He explained minor nerve damage may have occurred ('stretching') during procedure but most probably would heal, slowly (12 weeks + PT). It healed fine, no issues with my arm motion/strength now in 2022. My neck mobility is Very good despite the pins, screws, and metal plate. no issues with the original burning / tingling in arms. I have recommended him to my closest friends without hesitation. He communicated thoroughly, advised well, and my results couldn't be better! Thanks for being a great surgeon!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669423190
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tallarico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tallarico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tallarico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tallarico has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tallarico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallarico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallarico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tallarico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tallarico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.