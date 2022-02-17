Dr. Richard Tabershaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabershaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tabershaw, MD
Dr. Richard Tabershaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Community Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Suffolk Orthopaedic Associates375 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-9408
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tabershaw, all the PA's, and his office staff are all amazing. He did both my shoulders . He's a kind and caring man and will do the right thing for you.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861590663
- St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
- St Vincents Hosp MC
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Tabershaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabershaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabershaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabershaw works at
Dr. Tabershaw has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabershaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabershaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabershaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabershaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabershaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.