Dr. Richard Szikman, DMD
Dr. Richard Szikman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
The Szikman Dental Group2070 S Park Pl SE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (678) 293-9859
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr Richard Szikman for 20 years. Absolutely love his practice. Everyone is very friendly and attentive. Dr Richard is very thorough and honest! Never felt pressure for any treatment, always felt he was being honest and factual. Went to 3 other dentist before I was fortunate enough to see Dr. Richard! Would NEVER see anyone else! Glad he is younger than me & my husband so we won't EVER have to find another dentist!!!!! :)
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Szikman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
