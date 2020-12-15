Overview

Dr. Richard Switzer, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Switzer works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.