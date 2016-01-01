Overview

Dr. Richard Swift, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Swift works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of Northern Virginia, P.C. in Manassas, VA with other offices in Warrenton, VA, Falls Church, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.