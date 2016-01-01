Dr. Richard Swift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Swift, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Swift, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of NOVA - Prince William Office8650 Sudley Rd Ste 410, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-7788Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of NOVA - Fauquier Office382 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 349-8195Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 8110 Gatehouse Rd Ste 600W, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 289-8612
Bazaco Cleary Dicicco Mds PC3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 307, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-8804
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Swift, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of California At Berkeley
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swift has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swift accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swift has seen patients for Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.
