Dr. Richard Sweet II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sweet II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Sweet II works at
Locations
Physicians' Medical Center4023 Reas Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 590-6935
Louisville Office4130 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am in the process of having a knee replaced. His explanations and guidance have been very helpful
About Dr. Richard Sweet II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1821357773
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweet II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweet II accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweet II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet II works at
Dr. Sweet II has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet II.
