Dr. Richard Sweet II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Sweet II works at PMC Regional Hospital in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.