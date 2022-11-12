Dr. Richard Swedarsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swedarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Swedarsky, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Swedarsky, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Swedarsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Spine Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7504
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swedarsky?
Dr. Swedarsky is amazing! He immediately put me at ease with his kind, genuine disposition. He has a perfect balance between task vs. relationship orientation. The hand nerve test- pain was incomprehensible & unexpected. My pain threshold- disappointing. Dr. Swedarsky was kind & tolerant throughout my unconventional reactions as I bounced from laughter to tears- over talkative to swearing through clenched teeth. He naturally possesses the qualities all patients hope for in a doctor.
About Dr. Richard Swedarsky, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1780947846
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swedarsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swedarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swedarsky works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swedarsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swedarsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swedarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swedarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.