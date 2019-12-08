See All General Surgeons in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Richard Swanson, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Swanson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and CHA Cambridge Hospital.

Dr. Swanson works at CHA Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHA Cambridge Hospital
    1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 665-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • CHA Cambridge Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Pancreatic Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Pancreatic Cancer

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Dec 08, 2019
    This Dr. Saved my life. He is very kind and very knowledgeable, he is not the type of surgeon that just wants to cut. He. Treats you with respect and doesn't do surgery unless it's absolutely necessary. He really is a miracle worker.
    Debbie Lewis in Taunton, MA — Dec 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Swanson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467402990
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swanson works at CHA Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Dr. Swanson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

