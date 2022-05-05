See All Podiatric Surgeons in McKinney, TX
Dr. Richard Swails, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Richard Swails, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Dr. Swails works at Richard W Swails, DPM, PC in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard W Swails, DPM, PC
    5337 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 542-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Neuropathy Symptoms Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Exostoses Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Periostitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2022
    Dr. Swails is an excellent doctor who communicates well and takes his time explaining things.
    Ranger — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Swails, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical Center of Independence
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Phillips University
