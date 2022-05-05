Dr. Richard Swails, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swails is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Swails, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Swails, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Swails works at
Locations
-
1
Richard W Swails, DPM, PC5337 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swails?
Dr. Swails is an excellent doctor who communicates well and takes his time explaining things.
About Dr. Richard Swails, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376589366
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center of Independence
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Phillips University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swails has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swails accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swails has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swails works at
Dr. Swails has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swails on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Swails. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swails.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swails, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swails appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.