Overview

Dr. Richard Sultan, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Sultan works at Pediatric Neurology - Neptune in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.