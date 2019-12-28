See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Phoenix, AZ
Overview

Dr. Richard Sue, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Bellin Memorial Hospital, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Sue works at DHMG East Valley Intensivists in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Arizona Pulmonary Specialists
    3330 N 2nd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 274-7195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
  • Bellin Memorial Hospital
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 28, 2019
    Dr Sue emailed me and kept in contact for aver a year until I had my lung valve put in. He was very kind and seemed to really care
    — Dec 28, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Sue, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053320168
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Los Angeles School of MedicineLos Angeles CA
    Internship
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
