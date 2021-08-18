See All Dermatologists in Anderson, SC
Dermatology
3.5 (13)
43 years of experience
Dr. Richard Sturtz, MD is a Dermatologist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sturtz works at Dermatology Clinic PA in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer, Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Clinic PA
    1114 Cornelia Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 225-1656

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2021
    For those looking for ‘bed side manner’ get a lover. For those looking for good care, and no nonsense, with the finest staff you will ever find. This is the place. Only thing I could wish for, is him to stay in practice while I’m still alive
    Ronald Scaglione — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Sturtz, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770799751
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sturtz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sturtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sturtz works at Dermatology Clinic PA in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sturtz’s profile.

    Dr. Sturtz has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

