Dr. Sturtz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Sturtz, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Sturtz, MD is a Dermatologist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dermatology Clinic PA1114 Cornelia Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 225-1656
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For those looking for ‘bed side manner’ get a lover. For those looking for good care, and no nonsense, with the finest staff you will ever find. This is the place. Only thing I could wish for, is him to stay in practice while I’m still alive
About Dr. Richard Sturtz, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1770799751
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sturtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sturtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturtz has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturtz.
