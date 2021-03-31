Overview

Dr. Richard Strongwater, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pleasantville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate|SUNY University Of New York Upstate Medical University Syracuse and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Strongwater works at NewYork Presbyterian in Pleasantville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.