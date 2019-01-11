Dr. Richard Strauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Strauss, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Strauss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Strauss works at
Locations
-
1
Inspira Medical Group Neurosurgery Vineland2950 College Dr Ste 1A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 641-8697
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely the best!!! I am a physician myself and I like my doctors to be straight forward with me and discuss my options. Well, Dr. Strauss did that and more. He not only gave me the straight forward data I needed and went over my imaging studies but was kind enough to answer all the questions of my over protective and picky husband. He was wonderful, took his time with my surgery, gave me the smallest incision possible and best of all took away my pain completely. I would highly recom
About Dr. Richard Strauss, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750315867
Education & Certifications
- La St U Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
