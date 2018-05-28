Dr. Richard Storm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Storm, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Storm, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood, IN.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 622 N Madison Ave Ste 5, Greenwood, IN 46142 Directions (317) 743-8930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Storm is exceptional in his care and treatment. Dr.Storm is the best surgical Dermatologist in central Indiana. If you have issues in this regard, this is where you can be assured you have the best Doctor at your side. I have had been a patient here since the 90s. Will not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Richard Storm, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1922003086
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storm has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Storm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.