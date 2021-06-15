Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Stone, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Stone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Locations
Bay Area Foot Care Inc1720 Marco Polo Way Ste A, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 692-4778
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Super fast, friendly staff/doctor! The receptionist was nice enough to let me know my insurance may not be covered, and helped me figure out if they would be covered. They were thankfully, and I got my ingrown toenail removed in minutes after arriving! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Richard Stone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
