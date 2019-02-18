Dr. Richard Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Stone, MD is a Dermatologist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
Stone Dermatology14460 Lakeside Cir Ste 100, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 685-3285
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to and very kind. Good Dr.
About Dr. Richard Stone, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1174500011
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hutzel Hosp
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Acne, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
