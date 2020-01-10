See All Radiation Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Stock, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Stock, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Stock works at Radiation Oncology Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Oncology Associates
    1184 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2020
    Dr Stock is amazing . I am very fortunate to have him as my doctor. He is thorough and compassionate. Because of his care I am confident my therapy will be a success . Nicholas B .
    Nicholas belleas in New york — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Stock, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1497726970
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Stock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stock works at Radiation Oncology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stock’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.

