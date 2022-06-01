Dr. Richard Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Stewart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
InSight LASIK - Boulder4430 Arapahoe Ave Ste 155, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 402-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
InSight Vision Group - Longmont1332 Vivian St, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 402-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- National Provider Network
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I could not be happier with the results of my cataract surgeries. Everyone was thorough, helpful, and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Stewart
About Dr. Richard Stewart, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932113578
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Bucknell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
