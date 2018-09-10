Overview

Dr. Richard Sternberg, DO is a Pulmonologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Sternberg works at Hospice of Southwest Ohio Inc. in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Hamilton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.