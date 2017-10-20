See All Rheumatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Richard Stern, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Stern, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (65)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Stern, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Stern works at Rheumatology Associates - Dallas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates - Dallas
    8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Gout
Adult-Onset Still's Disease
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Acute Gout
Adult-Onset Still's Disease
Ankylosing Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Adult-Onset Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Climacteric Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stern?

    Oct 20, 2017
    I've always had very positive experiences with Dr. Stern. His office and procedures have been very efficient and I very much appreciate the ease in getting appointments and access to care. Even when I have been out of town on business and needed immediate care, I found Dr. Stern to be responsive and attentive to my needs.
    Tom Kirwan in Flower Mound, TX — Oct 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Stern, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Stern, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stern to family and friends

    Dr. Stern's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stern

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Stern, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Stern, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578562278
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Tex Sw/parkland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Parkland VA/Univ of Tex SW
    Residency
    Internship
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stern works at Rheumatology Associates - Dallas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stern’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Stern, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.