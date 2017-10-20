Dr. Richard Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Stern, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Rheumatology Associates - Dallas8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0623
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've always had very positive experiences with Dr. Stern. His office and procedures have been very efficient and I very much appreciate the ease in getting appointments and access to care. Even when I have been out of town on business and needed immediate care, I found Dr. Stern to be responsive and attentive to my needs.
About Dr. Richard Stern, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tex Sw/parkland
- Parkland VA/Univ of Tex SW
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of North Texas
