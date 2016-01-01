Dr. Richard Sterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sterling, MD
Dr. Richard Sterling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape May Court House, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 307 Stone Harbor Blvd Unit A, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Directions (609) 899-7200
Penn Medicine Becker Ent & Allergy Walnut Street1608 Walnut St Fl 9, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 929-8301
Becker Ear Nose and Throat Center570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (609) 436-5740
Sterling Ent. PA2221 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 534-3324Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Cape Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sterling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sterling has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sterling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterling.
