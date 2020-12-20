Dr. Richard Steingart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steingart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Steingart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Steingart, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Steingart works at
Locations
Hematologyoncology Practice3350 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-9338
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steingart treated my husband for 6 years. He is an incredible person and Doctor. I asked for a 2nd opinion early on, and he prepared a worksheet for me to take. (Dana Farber). After that appointment, I knew we were in the best hands possible for my husband's condition. D-F praised Dr. Steingart's methods of handling the case. I knew he would be our stabilizer. He was always there for us, answered all our questions and brought us through many crises. Even after my husband past, Dr. Steingart came to say good-bye to his now friend and give me the support I needed. I will never forget the kind ways he treated my husband throughout his illness. I will always be grateful to our Primary Care Physician for recommending such a special caring Oncologist. PS: If you read this: Thank you Dr. Steingart for the work you do so well. I will never forget you. A special "Thank You" from both Bob and I. Take care and Stay Safe.
About Dr. Richard Steingart, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1740202076
Education & Certifications
- New England MC
- U Va Hosp
- U Va Hosp
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
