Dr. Richard Steinbruck, MD
Dr. Richard Steinbruck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health Sanford R. Nalitt Institute for Cancer and Blood Related Diseases (Ambulatory Oncol256 Mason Ave Bldg C Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-1300
Richmond Surgical Assoc1130 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 447-5211
- Staten Island University Hospital
Dr. Steinbruck is both professional and personable. He took the time to explain procedures and listen to my concerns when I needed my gallbladder removed this summer. His staff members are also amazing and made the logistics of the surgery really easy. It was my first surgery ever and I had a very smooth experience.
- U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, General Surgery Kings County Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
Dr. Steinbruck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinbruck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinbruck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinbruck has seen patients for Lipomas, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinbruck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinbruck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinbruck.
