Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Steinacher, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Steinacher works at
Nephrology Assocs Of Western NY220 Red Tail Rd Ste 2, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 712-0864
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr steinacher is very caring kind explains things well we are grateful to have him
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center|Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Steinacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinacher has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.