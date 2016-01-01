Overview

Dr. Richard Stein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Stein works at VA Kansas Health Care System in Leavenworth, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.