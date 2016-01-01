Dr. Richard Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stein, MD
Dr. Richard Stein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Stein works at
Levenworth VA Medical Center4101 S 4th St # L-115A, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 682-2000
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922063791
- KU Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
