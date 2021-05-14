Dr. Richard Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Stein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Edgecumbe Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Lake Health SOM Center Surgery5105 Som Center Rd Ste 107, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Edgecumbe Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Stein, and his staff Tina and Amy. When I suffered from pancreatitis and gall stones, Dr Stein was very positive and encouraging. He told me I had to change my diet, which is helping. He is willing to try and fix the problem without surgery. His staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Richard Stein, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona General Surgery Residency Program - 2020
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.