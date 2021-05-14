See All General Surgeons in Willoughby, OH
Overview

Dr. Richard Stein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Edgecumbe Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Stein works at Lake Health General Surgery SOM Center in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Health SOM Center Surgery
    5105 Som Center Rd Ste 107, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-5712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Edgecumbe Hospital
  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux
Acute Appendicitis
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr Stein, and his staff Tina and Amy. When I suffered from pancreatitis and gall stones, Dr Stein was very positive and encouraging. He told me I had to change my diet, which is helping. He is willing to try and fix the problem without surgery. His staff is wonderful.
    Happy patient — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477949857
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arizona General Surgery Residency Program - 2020
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at Lake Health General Surgery SOM Center in Willoughby, OH. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

