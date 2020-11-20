Dr. Steffen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Steffen, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Steffen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Steffen works at
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio PA21 Spurs Ln Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 699-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steffen?
I have had two total knee performed by Dr. Steffen in 2019. My recovery was phenomenal. I religiously did my exercises and went to outside physical therapy afterwards. It was hard and painful work but within two weeks I had almost full mobility. I highly recommend Dr. Steffen and his whole staff.
About Dr. Richard Steffen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770630469
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steffen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steffen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steffen works at
Dr. Steffen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steffen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Steffen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steffen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steffen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steffen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.