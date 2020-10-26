Dr. Richard Statman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Statman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Statman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Statman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Statman works at
Locations
-
1
Attleboro Surgical Associates Inc.28 Sturdy St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 226-7788
-
2
Department of Internal Medicine211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-5200
-
3
Sturdy Orthopedics/Sports Medcn100 Oneil Blvd, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 236-8251
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Statman operated on me when I was urgently ill. Despite my infection, he was able to keep the surgery confined to a minimally invasive laparoscopy which I appreciated. During my recovery, he gave me daily goals (like walking) to ensure a rapid recovery. I really appreciate his care.
About Dr. Richard Statman, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154389765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Statman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Statman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Statman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Statman works at
Dr. Statman has seen patients for Wound Repair, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Statman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Statman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Statman.
