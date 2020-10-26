Overview

Dr. Richard Statman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Statman works at Attleboro Surgical Associates Inc. in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.