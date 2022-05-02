Dr. Richard Statesir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Statesir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Statesir, MD
Dr. Richard Statesir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Statesir works at
Richard A. Statesir MD Inc.14701 Detroit Ave Ste 280, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 228-9122
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He's good at what he does and very caring and Sharon and Cindy are great.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Temple University Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Med Ctr
- Ophthalmology
