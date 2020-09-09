Dr. Richard Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stanley, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Stanley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Stanley works at
Locations
Hendrick Clinic1680 Antilley Rd Ste 310, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 428-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr. Stanley and all his nurses.
About Dr. Richard Stanley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanley works at
Dr. Stanley has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
