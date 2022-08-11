See All General Dentists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Richard Stanley, DMD

Dentistry
5 (96)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Stanley, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida / College of Dentistry|University Of Florida College Of Dentistry|University of Florida, College of Dentistry, Gainesville, FL - D.M.D. and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stanley works at The Smile Centre in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    The Smile Centre
    5899 Whitfield Ave Ste 105, Sarasota, FL 34243 (941) 280-3958

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ameritas
    • Care Credit
    • Dental Network of America
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2022
    They always do a nice job.
    John — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Stanley, DMD
    About Dr. Richard Stanley, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265831119
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Academy Of General Dentistry|American Academy Of Cosmetic Dentistry|American Academy of Craniofacial Pain|American Dental Association|Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation|Dental Organization Of Concious Sedation|Florida Dental Association|Inter
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida / College of Dentistry|University Of Florida College Of Dentistry|University of Florida, College of Dentistry, Gainesville, FL - D.M.D.
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

