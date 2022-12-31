Overview

Dr. Richard Stanek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Osceola, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Osceola Medical Center.



Dr. Stanek works at Forefront Dermatology - Osceola in Osceola, WI with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.