Dr. Richard Standaert, MD

Wound & Burn Care
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Richard Standaert, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Standaert works at Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at St. Michael in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at St. Michael
    742 Lebo Blvd Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310
    Franciscan Wound Care Center
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Varicose Veins
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Varicose Veins
Skin Grafts

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 09, 2021
Yes
Jason Leach — Jan 09, 2021
About Dr. Richard Standaert, MD

  • Wound & Burn Care
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1215995253
Education & Certifications

  • Wright State University
  • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

