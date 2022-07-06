Dr. Stack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Stack, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Stack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Locations
Hilo Medical Center1190 Waianuenue Ave # 2, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3730
Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center1285 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3940
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Stack several times and have found his medical knowledge and explanation of the several pre-existing problems that I have were spot on. I've had kidney problems for many years and have consulted with a number of other urologists, so I have had experience with how others have treated me, good and bad. He offered me medications that no one else had ever even mentioned (which appear to be working). The office staff was very friendly and efficient. No problems from me!
About Dr. Richard Stack, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stack.
