Dr. Richard Spitzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Spitzer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Spitzer works at
Locations
Richard A. Spitzer M.d. Inc.50 Alessandro Pl Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-1814
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoughtful Doctor , great diagnostician
About Dr. Richard Spitzer, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1285775353
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitzer.
