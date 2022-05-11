Overview

Dr. Richard Spiro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Spiro works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Mars, PA and Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.