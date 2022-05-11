Dr. Richard Spiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Spiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Spiro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Dr. Spiro works at
Locations
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-6300
Trilogy Building6998 Crider Rd Ste 210, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (855) 365-7274
Butler480 E Jefferson St, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (855) 365-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Spiro for two major back surgeries in 2007 and 2009. The one in 2007 was a 13-hour surgery and was the worst he had ever seen to that point. He referred to my spine as a trainwreck. I came out of both surgeries in the end fused from L1-S1. I had no spinal pain after both surgeries and Dr. Spiro came often to check on me and make sure I was ok. No one else in the northeast US would touch my back but Dr. Spiro did. He is an amazing Dr. with amazing skill. Very compassionate, caring and wonderful bedside manner. I still do deal with some chronic pain but I am able to function and most importantly walk. He was very honest with me pre and post op about my condition and gave me precise instructions on what I needed to do. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Richard Spiro, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- University of Pittsburgh
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- The Johns Hopkins U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiro has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.