Dr. Richard Spelts, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Spelts, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Spelts works at
Locations
Southern California Orthopedic Institute3605 Alamo St Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Directions (805) 578-8550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Thousand Oaks375 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Spelts. He is very thorough, knowledgable, and takes the time to explain your condition and treatment and ensures your understanding of both. He also takes the time to answer your questions and concerns. Outstanding experience !
About Dr. Richard Spelts, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1437240355
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Glendale Adventist Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of Redlands
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spelts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spelts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spelts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spelts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spelts.
