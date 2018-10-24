Overview

Dr. Richard Song, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Song works at Duly Health and Care in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Bloomingdale, IL and Itasca, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.