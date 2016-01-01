Dr. Richard Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Sohn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101D, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 312, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Sohn, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1184659807
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Stony Brook University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Compression and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohn speaks Hindi and Tamil.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
