Dr. Richard Sogn, MD
Dr. Richard Sogn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 9900 SW Wilshire St Ste 260, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 292-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Sogn for over a decade. He is incredibly compassionate, knowledgeable, and dedicated to the well-being of his patients. He brings a wealth of experience to his work and always stays up to date on new research in the psychiatry field. I completely trust his clinical recommendations--he has never steered me wrong! I highly recommend him.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1639264856
- Childrens National Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Sogn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sogn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sogn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sogn has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sogn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sogn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sogn.
