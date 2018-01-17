See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Portland, OR
Dr. Richard Sogn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Sogn, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Sogn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine.

They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    9900 SW Wilshire St Ste 260, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 292-4411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sogn?

    Jan 17, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr. Sogn for over a decade. He is incredibly compassionate, knowledgeable, and dedicated to the well-being of his patients. He brings a wealth of experience to his work and always stays up to date on new research in the psychiatry field. I completely trust his clinical recommendations--he has never steered me wrong! I highly recommend him.
    Portland, OR — Jan 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Sogn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Sogn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sogn to family and friends

    Dr. Sogn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sogn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Sogn, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Sogn, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639264856
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens National Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Sogn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sogn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sogn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sogn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sogn has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sogn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sogn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sogn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sogn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sogn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Sogn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.