Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Pain Specialties138 E Gore St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-0033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith has also gave me a great quality of life like know other pain manager ever could, Thank you from us the Padilla family.
About Dr. Richard Smith, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760417786
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
- Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
