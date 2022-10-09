See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Richard Smith, DO

Psychiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Smith, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Smith works at Florida Behavioral Medicine in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Behavioral Medicine
    6301 Memorial Hwy Ste 303, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 09, 2022
    Dr. Smith has been my doctor for nearly 7 years. During this time, I have gone through things that would have destroyed me, had I not had Dr. Smiths care. In 15 years of treatment prior to becoming his patient, no doctor had ever come close to properly diagnosing my mental disorders nor were they able to perfect a medication regimen that helped my mood stabilize, without being too high or too low, while allowing me to focus and think clearly; and finally allowing me to control my feelings without making me completely numb. He not only gave me a solution, but he provided the evidence and detailed knowledge behind it. For once I was able to make sense of my mental illness rather than just feeling “crazy”. This has allowed me to gain a complete self awareness and true self confidence that I never had before. I can’t thank him enough!
    About Dr. Richard Smith, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699903641
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Florida Behavioral Medicine in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

