Dr. Richard Smith II, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Smith II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingwood, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, Uniontown Hospital, United Hospital Center, UPMC Western Maryland and Washington Health System Greene.
Locations
Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Preston Memorial Hospital150 Memorial Dr, Kingwood, WV 26537 Directions (304) 329-4701Wednesday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Morgantown2000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 2300, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-8802Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Mon Health Medical Center
- Uniontown Hospital
- United Hospital Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Washington Health System Greene
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Smith II, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith II has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith II.
