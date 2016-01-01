Overview

Dr. R Sloop, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Sloop works at VALLEY WOMENS HEALTH in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, Tension Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.