Dr. Richard Sleeper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.



Dr. Sleeper works at High Peaks Medicine, PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.